October 31, 1940 - April 16, 2019 On Tuesday, April 16, 2019 Laurel (Lollie) Lee Belden, passed away at the age of 78, with her son at her side. Lollie was born on October 31, 1940 in Tamarack, ID. There will be a "Celebration of Life" for Lollie on May 19, 2019 at the Stanwood American Legion Post 92, 26921 88th Ave NW, Stanwood, WA 98292 from 2:00-5:00 p.m. The Family would love to have you come and share remembrances of our Lollie.

Published in The Herald (Everett) on May 17, 2019

