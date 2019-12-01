Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Laurence A. Hopkins. View Sign Service Information Evergreen-Washelli Funeral Home 11111 Aurora Ave N SEATTLE , WA 98133 (206)-362-5200 Send Flowers Obituary

Laurence A Hopkins was born March 14, 1937 in Everett and passed away suddenly on November 21, 2019 in Lake Stevens, WA. Oldest of six children born to Elaine and Philip Hopkins; graduated from Lake Stevens High School in 1955 and UW in 1959 (Physics). In 1959 he married Sharon Merrick; married Audree Beverly in 1968; and moved to Seattle. He was employed by Boeing in the Space Program for over 30 years, retiring in 1992 to provide full time care for Audree. As a member of the Mountaineers he summited many peaks in Washington State and Mexico. Larry had a fantastic memory especially of historical events, was an avid reader; and enjoyed discussions on almost every topic. He expressed the love for his family through his abundant generosity and leaves a huge hole in the family fabric. He was predeceased by son, Wayne, wife, Audree, granddaughter, Isabella and brother, John. He is survived by children: Annette Hopkins, Vicki Lien, Melisa Nelson, and Alexis Hopkins; seven grand children, two great grand children; one brother and three sisters. A celebration of Larry's life will be held at Evergreen Washelli (11111 Aurora Ave N) Friday, December 6, 2019 at 10 am. Donations in his name may be made to: Seattle Children's Hospital 4800 Sand Point Way NE, Seattle 98105.



Laurence A Hopkins was born March 14, 1937 in Everett and passed away suddenly on November 21, 2019 in Lake Stevens, WA. Oldest of six children born to Elaine and Philip Hopkins; graduated from Lake Stevens High School in 1955 and UW in 1959 (Physics). In 1959 he married Sharon Merrick; married Audree Beverly in 1968; and moved to Seattle. He was employed by Boeing in the Space Program for over 30 years, retiring in 1992 to provide full time care for Audree. As a member of the Mountaineers he summited many peaks in Washington State and Mexico. Larry had a fantastic memory especially of historical events, was an avid reader; and enjoyed discussions on almost every topic. He expressed the love for his family through his abundant generosity and leaves a huge hole in the family fabric. He was predeceased by son, Wayne, wife, Audree, granddaughter, Isabella and brother, John. He is survived by children: Annette Hopkins, Vicki Lien, Melisa Nelson, and Alexis Hopkins; seven grand children, two great grand children; one brother and three sisters. A celebration of Larry's life will be held at Evergreen Washelli (11111 Aurora Ave N) Friday, December 6, 2019 at 10 am. Donations in his name may be made to: Seattle Children's Hospital 4800 Sand Point Way NE, Seattle 98105. Published in The Herald (Everett) on Dec. 1, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Herald (Everett) Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close