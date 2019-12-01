Laurence A Hopkins was born March 14, 1937 in Everett and passed away suddenly on November 21, 2019 in Lake Stevens, WA. Oldest of six children born to Elaine and Philip Hopkins; graduated from Lake Stevens High School in 1955 and UW in 1959 (Physics). In 1959 he married Sharon Merrick; married Audree Beverly in 1968; and moved to Seattle. He was employed by Boeing in the Space Program for over 30 years, retiring in 1992 to provide full time care for Audree. As a member of the Mountaineers he summited many peaks in Washington State and Mexico. Larry had a fantastic memory especially of historical events, was an avid reader; and enjoyed discussions on almost every topic. He expressed the love for his family through his abundant generosity and leaves a huge hole in the family fabric. He was predeceased by son, Wayne, wife, Audree, granddaughter, Isabella and brother, John. He is survived by children: Annette Hopkins, Vicki Lien, Melisa Nelson, and Alexis Hopkins; seven grand children, two great grand children; one brother and three sisters. A celebration of Larry's life will be held at Evergreen Washelli (11111 Aurora Ave N) Friday, December 6, 2019 at 10 am. Donations in his name may be made to: Seattle Children's Hospital 4800 Sand Point Way NE, Seattle 98105.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Dec. 1, 2019