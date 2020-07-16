1/1
Lauri White
1959 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lauri's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Born April 8th, 1959, passed away peacefully on March 21st, 2020 after a long battle with multiple illnesses. She was compassionate and empathetic, loved by everyone that knew her. She graduated from Shorecrest in 1977, after graduating she had a career in insurance sales. She met Thompson White and married in 1980. They had two beautiful children Alexia and Sean. They divorced later in life and she raised their children. She then met George Beukers and they married April 25th, 1992. Her greatest achievement in her mind was being a grandmother to her three grandchildren. She is survived by her father Erik Bolstad (Rosale), her husband George Beukers, siblings Duane Bolstad, Kristi Blackmer (Dave), and Lisa Naff. Her children Alexia Altuna (Julio) and Sean White. Her grandchildren Anabelle, Joaquin and Andres, and many nieces and nephews. She joins her mother, Karen and grandmothers Ruth and Nellie in death. There will be a celebration of life at the Lynnwood Elks, 19800 44th ave W, Suite H, Lynnwood, WA 98036, Saturday July 18th at 2 pm. April 8, 1959 - March 21, 2020

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald (Everett) from Jul. 16 to Jul. 17, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved