Born April 8th, 1959, passed away peacefully on March 21st, 2020 after a long battle with multiple illnesses. She was compassionate and empathetic, loved by everyone that knew her. She graduated from Shorecrest in 1977, after graduating she had a career in insurance sales. She met Thompson White and married in 1980. They had two beautiful children Alexia and Sean. They divorced later in life and she raised their children. She then met George Beukers and they married April 25th, 1992. Her greatest achievement in her mind was being a grandmother to her three grandchildren. She is survived by her father Erik Bolstad (Rosale), her husband George Beukers, siblings Duane Bolstad, Kristi Blackmer (Dave), and Lisa Naff. Her children Alexia Altuna (Julio) and Sean White. Her grandchildren Anabelle, Joaquin and Andres, and many nieces and nephews. She joins her mother, Karen and grandmothers Ruth and Nellie in death. There will be a celebration of life at the Lynnwood Elks, 19800 44th ave W, Suite H, Lynnwood, WA 98036, Saturday July 18th at 2 pm. April 8, 1959 - March 21, 2020



