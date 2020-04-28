Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for LaVelle Freida McGuire. View Sign Service Information Barton Family Funeral Service 11630 Slater Ave Ne Ste-1A Kirkland , WA 98084 (425)-823-1900 Send Flowers Obituary

June 30, 1925 - April 20, 2020 LaVelle Freida McGuire (94) passed away on April 20, 2020 in Kirkland, WA. She was born on June 30, 1925 in Clatskanie, Oregon to Arthur and Mildred Verment. LaVelle grew up in Westport, Oregon with her older brother Arthur. She was active in the USO during WWII, where she entertained the troops dancing in jitterbug contests. LaVelle met her husband of 46 years, Don McGuire in 1961. She worked as an office manager at Banker's Life Insurance until 1962, after which she and Don moved to Bothell, WA, where they raised their three children. LaVelle was an active member of St. Brendan's Catholic Church, where she wore many hats. Whether it be organizing weekly food deliveries to the needy or participating in the anti-nuclear White Train protests, St. Brendan's was her community. LaVelle fought COVID-19 for five weeks. During that time, she volunteered in a study for the experimental vaccine drug Remdisivir and was able to inform Science, and for that she was grateful. LaVelle is survived by her children, Peter (Mee Yoke), Paul (Jackie), Jeanne (Heron); and her grandchildren, Dominic, Magdalena, Gabriel, Maddie, Ru and Aidan. A celebration of LaVelle's life will be held when her loved ones and friends can be together again. Family burial service April 28, 2020 Holyrood Catholic Cemetery. Barton Family Funeral Service.



June 30, 1925 - April 20, 2020 LaVelle Freida McGuire (94) passed away on April 20, 2020 in Kirkland, WA. She was born on June 30, 1925 in Clatskanie, Oregon to Arthur and Mildred Verment. LaVelle grew up in Westport, Oregon with her older brother Arthur. She was active in the USO during WWII, where she entertained the troops dancing in jitterbug contests. LaVelle met her husband of 46 years, Don McGuire in 1961. She worked as an office manager at Banker's Life Insurance until 1962, after which she and Don moved to Bothell, WA, where they raised their three children. LaVelle was an active member of St. Brendan's Catholic Church, where she wore many hats. Whether it be organizing weekly food deliveries to the needy or participating in the anti-nuclear White Train protests, St. Brendan's was her community. LaVelle fought COVID-19 for five weeks. During that time, she volunteered in a study for the experimental vaccine drug Remdisivir and was able to inform Science, and for that she was grateful. LaVelle is survived by her children, Peter (Mee Yoke), Paul (Jackie), Jeanne (Heron); and her grandchildren, Dominic, Magdalena, Gabriel, Maddie, Ru and Aidan. A celebration of LaVelle's life will be held when her loved ones and friends can be together again. Family burial service April 28, 2020 Holyrood Catholic Cemetery. Barton Family Funeral Service. Published in The Herald (Everett) on Apr. 28, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Herald (Everett) Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close