LaVerne Emma Bunney, 110 years old and of Irish heritage, a practical, exceptional person, passed away peacefully on September 16, 2019 after a full, remarkable life. Her last days were at Mountlake Terrace Adult Family Home, under the care of a loving and exceptional provider, Ramona Maricutu. LaVerne is preceded in death by her husband, Robert Bunney who passed on Christmas Day 1988, and daughters, Delores Ware and Darlene Bunney. LaVerne is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, LeRoy (Bob) Bunney and Patricia Bunney; one daughter, Joan Oravetz, several grandchildren, great grandchildren, great great grandchildren and many relatives. LaVerne was the first born to her parents, Rosa and Guy Batesole in a small farmhouse in Foster County, North Dakota, April 15, 1909. At a young age, she helped with household chores and taking care of her siblings. Later the family moved to New Rockford where she graduated from High School and LaVerne met her future husband, Robert Bunney, who came to town with the Great Northern Railroad. They were married in Minot, North Dakota at her mother's house. In late 1928, their first daughter was born. She recalls that those were particularly special times. Everyone was happy, there was good weather, good crops and everyone was working. Then in 1929 shortly before their son was born, the great depression struck, collapsing the American economy and the Country's banks, followed by no market for crops, extreme winter weather, then drought and the dust bowl phenomena. LaVerne said the experience taught her and her family a lesson that they would never forget and forged the survival characteristics that are with them, and many others, for a lifetime. During that time another daughter was born. As the depression was slightly easing, people started to migrate to seek work and her family moved to Washington State in 1936. First settling in Seattle for a short time and then moving to Everett, where her youngest daughter was born. Things were good for them and have been ever since. The family's children were starting their school years and she and her husband were able to start a trucking and construction company. They worked mostly on roads and then later during World War II they worked on many major military airport projects. They didn't have very much free time during those years but after the war, they were able to take a few winter vacations, traveling to Hawaii, California, Arizona, Nevada and a cross country trip to Florida. They also enjoyed the holidays and summer picnics with family, friends and relatives. They particularly enjoyed the potluck meals, board games and card games. Her favorites were Hearts, Pinochle, Norwegian Whist, Monopoly, Checkers, and Scrabble. For entertainment, LaVerne was not much for TV, except for watching the Mariners and the Huskies, but she was an avid reader of mystery and romance novels. She especially enjoyed reading the daily newspaper, cover to cover. Due to her husband's health they retired early, sold their house and moved to California for a 12-year period. Then they moved back to Everett in the Silver Lake area. Over the years she always made friends with the kids in her neighborhood and all her kids' school friends. Many who knew her, later came to visit her when she grew older, and attended her special birthday parties. She remembered all of them. At the age of 93 she thought that it was time to sell her home and move into a retirement facility while she was still healthy with no limitations. She was able to move about freely for many years until she encountered a walking disability that left her needing a wheelchair to get around. She was never discouraged and always in a good mood and happy to see friends and family. Please join us to celebrate her life on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 2:00 pm for a Memorial Service and potluck lunch at the Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, with Pastor Gib Botten, at 9320 Meadow Way, Everett, WA 98208 (425)338-1933.



