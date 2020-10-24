LaWauna Draper Larson passed away at home on October 20, 2020 in West Valley Utah at

the age of 95. LaWauna was born on November 2,1924 in Genola, Utah to Isaac Morley Draper and Lorena Matilda Blackham. She graduated from Utah State University in 1945. She married Edward J. Larson April 28, 1947 in Palmyra, UT and was later sealed for time and all eternity in the Logan UT temple on June 14, 1963. She was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter- Day Saints where she played the organ for 60 years. Her faith in the Savior and trust in our Heavenly Father brought many blessings to her life. Her husband of 54 years lost his right arm in WWII, and for all those years she was his dedicated right hand. She taught kindergarten for 18 years and was beloved by her students. She loved gardening, quilting, cooking and was always very generous to family and friends.

LaWauna is survived by her children, Leona Kay Lowder (Robert) Kimberly ID, Karen Ann Pixton (N.Robert) Magna UT, Wallace F. Larson Snohomish WA, Edward J. Larson (Kathleen) Snohomish WA, Step-daughter Anne Weyrauch (Pete) Dallas, TX, 22 grandchildren, 66 great grand children & 9 great great grand children. She is preceded in death by her husband, mother, father, 4 sisters and 5 brothers.

Due to the pandemic, funeral services will be held privately. Funeral proceedings can be heard at a later date (audio transmission) at www.independent funeralservices.com. In lieu of flowers, one can make donations to the Church of Jesus Christ Humanitarian Center. Graveside services will be held Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at Restlawn Cemetery in Everett, Washington.

