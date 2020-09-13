1/1
Lawrence Hawk
1933 - 2020
Lawrence R. Hawk "Larry" was born on May 5, 1933 in Salina, Kansas to Lawrence and Marie Hawk and died on September 6, 2020.

He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Theresa and step-sister Shirley. He is survived by his wife Susan, sons Lawrence (Glenda), Thomas (Zelda), daughters Virginia (Michael), Helen (Charles), Donna (Mark) step-children Peter (Alison), LeeAnn & Angela; 17 grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren.

After graduating from Sacred Heart High School he enlisted in the Navy in 1951 and was stationed aboard the USS Perkins.

After the Navy he worked at Boeing, Garett Freight, Bayliner, Seattle Center /WinterFest train display, the Sounders & Seahawks' games, retired from the volunteer fire dpartment at Lake Cavanaugh and a member of the Puget Sound Garden Railroad Group.

A service may be held at a later date. A special thank you to Brittany, Lisa and Patty for the excellent care given by Providence Hospice Home Care of Snohomish County and the VA.

May 5, 1933 - September 6, 2020

Published in The Herald (Everett) from Sep. 13 to Sep. 14, 2020.
