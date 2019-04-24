Lawrence N. "Neil" Knight Sr. of Lake Stevens, WA, born on July 4, 1928 in Everett, WA, to the late Lola E. and Cecil B. Knight passed away peacefully on April 10, 2019. Neil was the loving husband of Elizabeth S. "Betty" Knight. He is survived by his daughter, Lynda and sons, Lawrence N. "Larry" (Lisa) and Jeffry P. (Patsy). In addition to his children he is survived by five grand-children; Michael, Kristopher (Jessica), Nicholas (Suezanne), Morgan (Paul) and Amanda (Jason) and six great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Betty, of 64 years, just five and one-half months ago. They are together once again… The family is proud of Neil's service and sacrifice while in the United States Army from 1950 - 1953. In lieu of flowers, donations in Neil's name to the Lake Stevens Fire Department are welcome and appreciated. The family is extremely grateful for the service provided to dad by the men and women of the LSFD. A memorial service for Neil and Betty is planned for May 13, 2019 at 11am at Purdy & Walters at Floral Hills, 409 Filbert St in Lynnwood, WA.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Apr. 24, 2019