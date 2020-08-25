Lawrence "Lar" Douglas was born in The Southern Sierras. Mountains would always be a part of his life. He was a big man with a big personality who loved fishing, especially with family and friends, above all other pastimes. He also loved Northwest Coast Art and counted many artists among his friends.

His first career was Nursing. As a young man he and his wife Kathy lived off grid and his son Tristan was born in their log cabin, built with the help of family and friends. In 1980 he started working for the State of Washington Department of Natural Resources as Waucanda 70, an engine leader/wildland firefighter. A former member of The Interrnational Association of Arson Investigaters, he made a name for himself in the fire community as a wildland fire investigater. By the 1990's he was the DNR Northwest Region Investigater, J686. The injuries from an auto accident in 2000 effectively ended his career.

Lar passed away on August 5th at home in his sleep of natural causes. He had recent hospitalizations and a battle for several months with illness and deteriorationg health. He was preceeded in death by both parents and by his beloved sisters Marilyn and Paula.

With the risk of Covid-19 in mind, no service is planned.

June 23, 1952 - August 5, 2020