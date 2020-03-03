Lawrence "Larry" Peterson Larry Peterson, long-time resident of Bothell, WA, went peacefully home to heaven on January 22, 2020, at the age of 89. Larry was born in August of 1930 to parents, Arne and Violet Peterson. He was raised and educated in Seattle where he attended Ballard High School and Seattle Pacific College, majoring in Education. Larry was assigned to Bothell High School in 1955 where he taught math and physics and coached the basketball team for 15 years. He was named Washington State Teacher of the Year in 1968, became BHS vice-principal in 1971, principal in 1974 and retired in 1984. Larry is survived by his wife, Shirley, their five children, 16 grandchildren and seven great-grand children. Visit www.bothell-reporter.com/obituaries for a more detailed obituary. A celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Canyon Hills Community Church, 22027 17th Ave. SE, Bothell, WA, 98021.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Mar. 3, 2020