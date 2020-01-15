Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lawrence Richard "Larry" Kelling. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

January 14, 1937- June 9, 2019 Lawrence Richard Kelling of Lake Stevens, WA, age 82, passed away peacefully at Providence Medical Center on Sunday, June 9, 2019, with loving family and friends surrounding him as he passed into the arms of his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Larry was born in Lorain, Ohio, near the shore of Lake Erie and near Cleveland. As a boy he enjoyed fishing, hunting, and trapping, and started guitar lessons at age 7. A few years later he was giving guitar lessons. He was an accomplished musician who played lead and rhythm guitar, plus other stringed instruments for 75 years. He played in bands with the Old Time and Country Music Association, the Monrovians, and accordion player extraordinaire, Marliss Olson. They all played old time music for the enjoyment of the residents at nursing homes, senior living establishments, mobile home parks, Senior Centers and private parties. He was most happy when entertaining others. He was preceded in death by parents, grandparents, brother, Maurice and his son, Christopher. He is survived by his six living children, Darlene, Tim, Gail, Mark, Jamie, and Donnie; 13 grandchildren, eight great grandchildren, and companion of many years, Linda Wright. Larry's life will be celebrated on Sunday, January 19, 2020, 12 to 2:00pm at the Baker Highrise Apartment Building, 1401 Poplar Street, Everett, WA. There will be a potluck luncheon at 1:00 so please bring your favorite dish, your musical instruments and memories of Larry to share.



January 14, 1937- June 9, 2019 Lawrence Richard Kelling of Lake Stevens, WA, age 82, passed away peacefully at Providence Medical Center on Sunday, June 9, 2019, with loving family and friends surrounding him as he passed into the arms of his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Larry was born in Lorain, Ohio, near the shore of Lake Erie and near Cleveland. As a boy he enjoyed fishing, hunting, and trapping, and started guitar lessons at age 7. A few years later he was giving guitar lessons. He was an accomplished musician who played lead and rhythm guitar, plus other stringed instruments for 75 years. He played in bands with the Old Time and Country Music Association, the Monrovians, and accordion player extraordinaire, Marliss Olson. They all played old time music for the enjoyment of the residents at nursing homes, senior living establishments, mobile home parks, Senior Centers and private parties. He was most happy when entertaining others. He was preceded in death by parents, grandparents, brother, Maurice and his son, Christopher. He is survived by his six living children, Darlene, Tim, Gail, Mark, Jamie, and Donnie; 13 grandchildren, eight great grandchildren, and companion of many years, Linda Wright. Larry's life will be celebrated on Sunday, January 19, 2020, 12 to 2:00pm at the Baker Highrise Apartment Building, 1401 Poplar Street, Everett, WA. There will be a potluck luncheon at 1:00 so please bring your favorite dish, your musical instruments and memories of Larry to share. Published in The Herald (Everett) on Jan. 15, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Herald (Everett) Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close