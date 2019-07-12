Send Flowers Obituary

LeAnn Marie (Johnson) Renner, 78, of Granite Falls, WA, died on July 7, 2019. LeAnn passed away comfortably in her home from dementia shortly after going into Hospice care. She is survived by her three daughters, Dori (Maxwell) Hayes, Wendy (Wesley) Wendell, and Angela (Kenny) Osborne; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren, as well as her siblings, Larry Johnson, Karen Bruggeman, Darrell Johnson, and Donna Cornish. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph Richard "Dick" Renner in 2015; as well as her parents, Dwayne and Dorothy Johnson; and sisters, Gloria DeVlieger and Sheryll Mondahl. Dick and LeAnn met and married in Brewster, WA in 1961. They later moved to the west coast where Dick worked for the Washington Department of Social and Health Services. LeAnn adored children and ran an in-home daycare. After rearing their three daughters LeAnn started a house cleaning service, and refurbished furniture in her spare time. A loving wife, mother and grandma, (which extended well beyond immediate family) LeAnn's greatest enjoyment came from caring for those she loved. She will be greatly missed.



