February 22, 1949 - April 17, 2019 Leanne Grace (Leifer) Whitener, 70, of Omak, WA passed away on April 17, 2019. She was born on February 22, 1949, in Everett, WA to Gale and Betty Leifer. Leanne was raised in Marysville, WA on a strawberry farm where she had many adventures and made memories with her cousins. She graduated from Marysville Pilchuck High School. Leanne worked for years with her parents and siblings at the family business, Parkway Nursing Home. Leanne raised her four daughters, teaching them the value of hard work, the art of cooking, the love of gardening, and the importance of family. She finished her professional life at Okanogan County Transportation and Nutrition, where she worked tirelessly to improve opportunities for seniors and also served on the Omak City Council. She married John (BJ) Whitener in 2010 and they enjoyed traveling, riding their motorcycle, and spending time with friends and family. She will be remembered for her engaging personality, beautiful smile, wit, courage, and love for her family. She is survived by her husband, BJ Whitener of Omak; her mother, Betty Leifer-Peeler of Colville, WA; daughters, Heidi Stone (Chris) of Post Falls, ID; Brooke Steele of Marysville; Brandi Flugel (Tracy) of Colville; and Cadi Gabel (Trent) of Seattle; step-children, Danielle Whitener (Randy) of Newhall, CA; Jabe Whitener of Seattle; and Joshua Whitener (Jolene) of Kamilche, WA; 12 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; sister, Marnee Ande (Tony) of Tonasket, WA; and brother, Clare Leifer (Melodie) of Lake Stevens, WA. She was preceded in death by her father, Gale Leifer. A memorial service will be held for Leanne on May 11, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at the Squaxin Island Tribe Museum in Shelton, WA.



