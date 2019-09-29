Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lee Anderson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Lee Edward Anderson Oct. 27, 1937 - Sept. 24, 2019 Lee passed away peacefully on September 24, 2019 at Providence Hospital surrounded by family in his last few days. He was born and raised in Arlington, WA, where he would continue to live throughout his life. He spent many happy hours playing with his brother, Dale and his cousins, Dick and Marvin Olson. In his adult years, he worked as Plumber for various companies including owning his own company. He had a love for fishing, hunting and hiking and enjoyed spending time with his many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Eva Anderson; his first wife of many years, Mary Grimbly-Anderson; and his second wife, Elaine Anderson; his brother, Harold Robert Anderson; Kevin Morningstar (step-son). He is survived by his two brothers, Dale and Jim Anderson; and his sister, Ardis Parker. He also leaves behind his children, Marvin and Alice, Marilyn and Shaun Brown, Laura Anderson-West, Mark and Erica, Tim and Lisa Anderson, Jim Morningstar, Susan and Tom Nuesse; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. A potluck in his memory will be on October 12, 2019 from 1:00-3:00 p.m. at the American Legion, Arlington, WA.



