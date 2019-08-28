April 26, 1933 - August 11, 2019 Lee Eugene Olson passed away on August 11, 2019. He was born on April 26, 1933 to Joseph and Gladys in Hudson, WI. He graduated from Spooner High School and Logan Chiropractic College in St. Louis, MO. In 1965 he opened a chiropractic office in Arlington, WA, where he practiced until retirement. Lee loved music and sang in church choir throughout his life. He was an avid amateur photographer and his close-up photographs of insects and flowers won prizes at the state fair. Lee is survived by his daughter, Martha Guzman, of Lynnwood, WA, and her sons; his sister, JoAnne Springer, of Rochester, MN; and nephews, Craig, Scott, and Paul Springer. A memorial service will be held at Our Saviour's Lutheran Church in Arlington at noon on August 31, 2019.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Aug. 28, 2019