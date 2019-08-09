1923 - 2019 Lee passed peacefully on July 21, 2019. She was born on December 3, 1923, in Belgrade, Missouri, to John and Lucy McMurtrey, sister to Mary Elizabeth, John and Daniel. In October 1948, Lee married lawyer Jarvis Lowe, and they lived in the Seattle area and City of Everett, WA. Jarvis passed on January 9, 1993. Lee lived a very active life. She served in the U. S. Air Force as a young woman. After receiving degrees from Western Washington University and the University of Washington, she taught in the Everett School District as an elementary school teacher for many years. Lee will be remembered by friends and family as kind and thoughtful.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Aug. 9, 2019