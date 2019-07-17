Lee Wayne Cochneuer

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lee Wayne Cochneuer.
Service Information
Evergreen Funeral Home and Cemetery
4504 Broadway
Everett, WA
98203
(425)-252-2244
Obituary
Send Flowers

April 27, 1945 - July 11, 2019 Lee was born April 27, 1945, and passed on July 11, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Christine Cochneuer; and five children, Nick Cochneuer, Kimberly Mraz, Danielle Cochneuer, Brianne Cochneuer and Kevin Cochneuer. Lee was grandfather to 13 grandchildren and three great grandchildren. A loving husband and father, Lee was a pillar to his family and the community. He had a passion for the Lord, his country, motorcycles, good BBQ and Pink Floyd. He will be dearly missed, and the world will not be the same without him.
logo

logo
Published in The Herald (Everett) on July 17, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.