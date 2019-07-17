April 27, 1945 - July 11, 2019 Lee was born April 27, 1945, and passed on July 11, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Christine Cochneuer; and five children, Nick Cochneuer, Kimberly Mraz, Danielle Cochneuer, Brianne Cochneuer and Kevin Cochneuer. Lee was grandfather to 13 grandchildren and three great grandchildren. A loving husband and father, Lee was a pillar to his family and the community. He had a passion for the Lord, his country, motorcycles, good BBQ and Pink Floyd. He will be dearly missed, and the world will not be the same without him.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on July 17, 2019