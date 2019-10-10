Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lela Mae (Kahns) Denton. View Sign Service Information Memorial service 2:00 PM Shepherd Of The Hills Lutheran Church Snohomish (Maltby) , WA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Nov. 27, 1930 - Sept. 10, 2019 Lela Mae (Kahns) Denton, 88, of Everett, WA, went peacefully to be with her Lord on September 10, 2019. She was born in Abilene, KS on November 27, 1930 to Rudolph and Hanna Kahns. In 1951, she made the decision to move with her family to Everett because she believed that "family always stays together." On June 23, 1956, she married Samuel Ray Denton and spent their early years in Colorado before finally settling in Everett, where she lived until her passing. Ray and Lela spent many years fishing at Pillar Point, traveling and visiting friends and family in Arizona, Texas and Oregon. She was eternally devoted to her family, planning birthday parties, trips and preparing Thanksgiving dinner and Christmas Eve snacks! The grandkids always knew she'd have "nanny" cookies in her kitchen. She is survived by her sons, James, Steve (Shellie) Denton; and her three precious grandchildren, Taylor, Courtney and Riley. She is also survived by her sister, Ardella (Leon) Josephson; her brother, Ron Kahns; her sister, Karla (Jay) Gorham; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her mother, Hanna; her father, Rudolph; her husband, Samuel Ray; and her sister, Joyce (Leonard) Hanschu. Lela's walk with God was her first thought in the morning and her last prayer before bedtime. Her steadfast upbringing was exemplified by her being one of the founding members of Grace Lutheran Church in Everett. Later, she began attending Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church in Snohomish (Maltby), WA where she found many of her dearest friends. A memorial service is being held on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Shepherd Of The Hills Lutheran Church in Snohomish (Maltby), WA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Shepherd Of The Hills Lutheran Church or The Lutheran Hour in Lela's memory.



