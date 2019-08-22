Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lenore Ann Chastain. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Lenore Chastain, 99, passed away peacefully on August 4, 2019. Lenore was born in Seattle, WA to Hattie and Arthur Strecker on January 10, 1920. After living for a short time on Del Rio Ranch in Douglas County, WA, Hattie and Arthur moved their family to Spokane, WA. Lenore and her younger siblings, Robert and Marylou, grew up in Spokane. Lenore graduated from Holy Names Academy and later earned an Elementary School teaching certificate from Holy Names College in Spokane. Lenore taught at a one-room schoolhouse in Leadpoint, WA for two years, until the time of her marriage to Warren Chastain in 1942. Early married life was spent in Northport, WA and Spokane. The couple lived for a short time in New Mexico with their children John, Mary and Bill, but moved north again in 1953 to settle in Spokane, Seattle and finally, Everett, WA. Lenore did some substitute teaching through the 1950s and 1960s. Eventually, a love of books led her towards a second career as a school librarian. To reach that goal, Lenore returned to higher education, graduating from the University of Washington and later gaining a master's degree from Michigan State University. While working towards her master's degree, Lenore attended overseas extension classes at The Hague, in Singapore, and in Tokyo, and as a result, developed a love for travel. As an active member of the International Association of School Librarians, Lenore attended conferences in Nova Scotia, Iceland, Jamaica, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand and more. For many years, Lenore worked full time as a librarian in the Everett School District. As she transitioned to retirement, Lenore joined the Elderhostel Association, providing even more opportunities for local and international travel. Lenore had many interests besides travel: gardening, photography, birdwatching and mushroom hunting. She was preceded in death by her parents, Hattie and Arthur Strecker; husband, Warren Chastain; brother, Robert Strecker; son, John Chastain; daughter-in-law, Treva Chastain; and many dear friends. Lenore will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by her sister, Marylou Wadkins; surviving children, Mary Chastain (Frank Catanzariti) and Bill Chastain; daughter-in-law Janet Chastain; grandchildren, Mark Catanzariti (Catherine Butler), Sara Chastain, Stormi Chastain and Ira Chastain; her great-grandson, Max Catanzariti; and numerous nieces and nephews. For her immediate family, Lenore has always been a smart, strong, nurturing, supportive and inspiring presence. Since Lenore directed that no service be held following her death, let this obituary serve as a heartfelt memorial to a much-loved mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. Published in The Herald (Everett) on Aug. 22, 2019

