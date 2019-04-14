Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Leo Carl Beck. View Sign

It is with great sorrow that the family of Leo Carl Beck (71) announce his passing on March 4, 2019 at Everett Providence Hospital from complications of leukemia. He fought the good fight against the disease for 11 years, never letting it break his spirit. He was born on May 17, 1947 in Moses Lake, WA, to Florence and F. Leo Beck who preceded him in death. He was the beloved husband of Karen Koschak, father to Zach (Becca) Beck and Alexa (Leif) Beck; grandchildren, Hannah Keyes, Cora Boyle, Wyatt Fitch, Penelope Anderson and Cosmo Leo Beck; step father to Devony Boyle, Jim Boyle, Matthew Fitch (deceased) and Chelo Fitch. Leo was a man of great intelligence, curiosity, innovation and an insatiable high need for fun. He received his PhD in Education Administration from Washington State University, serving as a school psychologist and special education director and served 14 years as a school Superintendent in Darrington, West Valley and Battle Ground before returning to psychology after retirement. He had passion for sports of all kinds and continued playing and watching until the end. He loved to ski, kayak, play basketball (even asking for a new basketball hoop two months before he died), sail, scuba dive and travel. Together with his wife he travelled the world, exploring Morocco, Turkey, Italy, Spain, Guatemala, Fiji, and Cuba to name a few. His sense of adventure ignited his whole family to share in his journeys including building a house and living in Baja, Mexico for eight years and road tripping to all the states in Mexico. While there, his home was always open and hosted countless vacations for his kids and all their friends. Leo was a man of incredible intelligence, charisma and excitement who brought joy to those who knew him, if only briefly. He encouraged everyone to challenge perceived limitations and never cap their dreams and ambitions. While the pain of his passing still weighs heavily on those who knew him, the impact, spirit and love he shared will endure. At his request, no services will be held. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate a donation in his name to the Coupeville School District foundation for a scholarship in his name to be given to a student pursuing an education degree.



