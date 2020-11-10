Leo passed away peacefully in his home at The Garden's Assisted Living in Marysville, Wa where he lived almost 4 years. He was born to Roy and Hazel Davenport in Lawrence, Kansas. He was in the Coast Guard for 4 years where he was stationed at Port Angeles, Wa. While there he met his future wife Pearl Smith soon to be Pearl Davenport. They married and moved to Lake Stevens, Wa. They were married for 48 years before her death in 1991. Leo was a quiet man of few words. He had a great shop with all the tools he needed to create anything. His skills at woodworking, inventing anything were matched by few men. He was always there for anybody that needed help for any reason at all, they only needed to ask. Leo was preceded in death by his wife Pearl, Mother Hazel and Father Roy, son Michael, sister Carol. He leaves behind son Curt (Ann), brother Mark, sister Eleanor of Lancaster, Ca., grandson Royce Davenport, great nieces Tiffany (mom), Makenzie and Kendall Davenport. We wanted to thank everyone who worked and cared for Leo throughout the years at the Garden and Brookdale. He knew you truly cared and loved him. He will be greatly missed by all of us. At his request no services will be held.

August 13, 1922 - November 5, 2020