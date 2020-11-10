1/1
Leo Davenport
1922 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Leo's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Leo passed away peacefully in his home at The Garden's Assisted Living in Marysville, Wa where he lived almost 4 years. He was born to Roy and Hazel Davenport in Lawrence, Kansas. He was in the Coast Guard for 4 years where he was stationed at Port Angeles, Wa. While there he met his future wife Pearl Smith soon to be Pearl Davenport. They married and moved to Lake Stevens, Wa. They were married for 48 years before her death in 1991. Leo was a quiet man of few words. He had a great shop with all the tools he needed to create anything. His skills at woodworking, inventing anything were matched by few men. He was always there for anybody that needed help for any reason at all, they only needed to ask. Leo was preceded in death by his wife Pearl, Mother Hazel and Father Roy, son Michael, sister Carol. He leaves behind son Curt (Ann), brother Mark, sister Eleanor of Lancaster, Ca., grandson Royce Davenport, great nieces Tiffany (mom), Makenzie and Kendall Davenport. We wanted to thank everyone who worked and cared for Leo throughout the years at the Garden and Brookdale. He knew you truly cared and loved him. He will be greatly missed by all of us. At his request no services will be held.

August 13, 1922 - November 5, 2020

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald (Everett) from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved