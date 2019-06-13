|
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Leo Holscher.
Leo R. Holscher Leo Holscher of Lake Stevens, WA, passed on Monday June 10, 2019 at the age of 98. He'd lived at Lakeshore Manor Adult Memory Care in Lake Stevens for the past two years. A special thanks to April and her staff of compassionate caregivers at Lakeshore for making our Dads life more comfortable and meaningful over these past two years, and Karla and the staff at Providence Hospice for their caring services. Leo was born January 1, 1921 in Americus, KS. He grew up on a large family farm in Council Grove, KS, with 10 siblings, survived the Great Depression, and proudly served four years in the Army/Air Force during World War 2. Leo married Wanda Ruth Knapp of Emporia, KS, on October 17, 1947 and they lived in Wichita, KS, where Leo worked for the Boeing Company. Leo and Wanda raised four children, starting in Wichita, eventually moving to a small farm in Waco, KS, just south of Wichita, while continuing to work for Boeing. "The farm" was a memorable time in all of the families recollections, raising cattle, hogs and chickens, several riding horses, and a huge vegetable garden. There was such abundance in all they raised on "the farm" they would sell to friends, neighbors and Leo's many co-workers at Boeing, using the extra money to travel to Oregon and Washington making even more memories during the kids' summer breaks. Eventually, longing for the Pacific Northwest, Leo transferred with the Boeing Co. in 1967 to the new 747 plant in Everett, WA, retiring in 1983 after 35 years of service. Leo enjoyed camping, fishing and was an avid deer and elk hunter, often spending over a month each fall camped at 5000 ft in the Eastern Cascades pursuing his hunting passion along with family and retired co-workers. Leo is survived by one sister, Berniece Fowler of Shawnee, KS; children, Gary (Kathleen), Ron, Linda Broome (Dean) and Carol Broome (Dave); nine grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. Leo was preceded in death by wife, Wanda in 2015, daughter-in-law, Christy Holscher in 2012, and nine siblings. A viewing will be held at Bauer's Funeral Home, 701 - 1st St, Snohomish, WA 98290, on Friday, June 14, 2019, 12-1:30pm, followed by a graveside service, at 2:00pm, at the Grand Army Cemetery, 8601 Riverview Road, Snohomish, WA 98290.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on June 13, 2019
|
|
|
Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page.
Thank you. You have now memorialized
on Facebook.
|
|
The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to:
- Connect with memorials that are important to you.
- Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.
- Share your memories with your Facebook friends.
|