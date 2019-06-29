Leo Thomas Moore Leo Thomas Moore, born October 3, 1923 in New Albin, IA, departed this life on June 20, 2019 in Monroe, WA. He was 95. Leo is survived by his son, Michael Moore of Rio Rancho, NM. He was preceded in death by his wife, Thelma Ann Moore in 2007. A Funeral Mass honoring Leo's life will be held on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at 11:00 am at St. Mary of the Valley Catholic Church, 601 W. Columbia St., Monroe. Memorial donations in his name may be made to the St. Vincent de Paul Society.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on June 29, 2019