Leola Carberry
1934 - 2020
Leola May Bennett was born May 17th, 1934 To John and Edna Bennett in Moorhead Iowa. Leola passed away peacefully on September 1st, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband (of 54 years) George who she married in Manson Washington and he was the love of her life. Leola leaves behind her children, Randy, Debbie (and husband Mike) and Tammy. Leola was a loving mother who would do anything for her children, her 7 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. Leola was an exceptional cook and any person crossing her doorstep would be met with a plate of food, coffee, cookies, or cinnamon rolls. She enjoyed crafts, gardening, the Mariners, garage sale shoping and camping. Leola loved holidays and has passed along many memories and traditions to her family. She was deeply caring, patient, and was the glue that bound the family togeather. Her passing has left a huge hole in the hearts of all who loved her and knew her. Heaven has gained an angel.

May 17, 1934 - September 1, 2020

Published in The Herald (Everett) from Sep. 20 to Sep. 21, 2020.
