Leon Ernest Aylesworth of Arlington WA. born June 19,1946



passed away on the morning of June 6, 2020



at the age of 73 from complications of stage 4 lung cancer.



We all knew Lee as a hard working, friendly, family loving father



that was very helpful in many aspects.



Lee was a bronze star medal (with combat "V") recipient in the Vietnam war.



He received this for "Extraordinary acts of Valor" while under direct enemy fire, serving on board Patrol Boat Riverine (PBR) in the Mekong Delta. Lee enjoyed campfires with his family he also enjoyed friday night at the stock car races in Monroe, he had alot of fun flagging most of the races he attended. Lee was preceeded in death by his father Orval and mother Shirley. He is survived by his wife Yoon, son Jeff (Shelby) grandson Otto, daughter Alison (Joe), grandson Matty, daughter Lynn, sister Susan, brother Jon (Shannon), and many nieces,nephews,cousins and countless friends.



Rest in Peace Leon, we love you. June 19, 1946 - June 6, 2020



