"GRANDMA LEE" Leona June Mais Mar. 19, 1931 - Dec. 28, 2019 Lee Mais was born in Portland, ME in 1931. As the oldest of nine children, her childhood was spent helping her parents raise her brothers and sisters in the aftermath of the Great Depression. It was far from easy, seldom fun, and as soon as she could, she left it behind. Shortly thereafter she met Dick Schaal. With Dick, she traveled the world. His Navy life had them living in Okinawa, Japan and Eleuthera, Bahamas, which she fondly remembered as the greatest time of her young life. After her time in Eleuthera, they relocated to Kirkland, WA, and they had her only son, Randy Schaal (wife, Lynn Schaal). Lee lived there for many years, meeting her second love, Roger Mais, with whom she spent most of 40 years. Her biggest joy in life came in the form of her three grandchildren: Robert Osborne (Nicole Osborne), Daniel Osborne (Christina Osborne), Michael Osborne Jr. (Seleece Osborne), and three great-grandchildren: Devon Bagley, Brooklyn Osborne, and Roger Osborne. Grandma's second love and true passion was gardening. For her entire life she had the most beautiful yard on the block and worked very hard at it, even up through this last summer. Her other passions included cooking and entertaining. It didn't matter if it was a fancy holiday or the contractor helping with a minor task, that one person or all 25 of them were going to get fed with a home-cooked meal, complete with placemats, napkins, and pleasant conversation. Lee was loved by countless family and friends for many years. As many know, one of her strongest attributes was her stubbornness. In keeping with her wishes (which she stubbornly refused to change for anyone) she insisted that there would be no formal service. Only recently did she relent and allow us to host a gathering, celebrating her life. Due to one of her grandsons serving overseas, and to give her flowers time to get back into summer shape, we have decided to postpone the celebration until this coming August. Celebration of Life will be at her house: 24526 Florence Acres Rd, Monroe, WA 98272 on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at 1:00 p.m.-5:00 p.m. Please RSVP with Rob Osborne at (425) 422-9285 or email



