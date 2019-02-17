Leonard Dean Evans passed away peacefully Wednesday, February 6, 2019 with his wife by his side. Len lived a wide-open, full throttle life. He loved his Harley's, collecting treasures and his family the very most. His favorite days were spent on his bike with his beloved wiener dog, "Baby" to keep him company, often sitting on the tank with her nose to the wind. Len will be missed beyond measure by his wife, Sara; children, Jonathon, Shannon, David, Kate; granddaughters, Courtney and Barlee; as well as his mother, Barbara; siblings, and many nieces, nephews. A service will be held Sunday, February 24, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at the Lake Stevens Grange. We encourage all who loved our wonderful patriarch to come and celebrate his journey.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Leonard Dean Evans.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Feb. 17, 2019