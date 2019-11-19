Guest Book View Sign Service Information Evergreen Funeral Home and Cemetery 4504 Broadway Everett , WA 98203 (425)-252-2244 Viewing 9:00 AM - 9:45 AM Funeral service 10:00 AM Everett Stake Center of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints 9509 19th Ave SE Everett , WA View Map Burial Following Services Floral Hills Cemetery 409 Filbert Rd Lynnwood , WA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Leonard Grant Hudson, 84, of Everett, left this life November 15, 2019 to be reunited with parents, family and friends who have passed before him. Grant loved his wife, Vella, and children dearly. He taught his family principles of faith, service and integrity. He blessed many with his service, love and example. Grant was born July 18, 1935 in Everett, Washington to Gifford and Lillian Hudson. He was the fourth child of seven boys. His passing is preceded by his parents and three brothers, Gifford, Gordon, and Gailen. Grant is survived by his wife of 62 years, Vella Cunnington; his children, Kenny (Sharleen), Richard (Lori), Kimberly Nielsen (Chase), Jerry (Jill) and Diana Davis (Steve); 32 grandchildren and 34 great grandchildren (with four more coming); three brothers, Golden, Glenn, Lorry George and sister-in-law, Valita Campbell (Bruce). Grant graduated from Everett HS in June 1953. While at Everett HS he learned carpentry and used those skills to help build the benches for Everett Memorial Stadium and later built the family's first home in Everett. Grant had his eye on Vella as she participated on the Everett HS drill team. Their friendship began then and has continued throughout their life together. They were married in their hometown of Everett on September 27, 1957 and were later sealed together for eternity in the Idaho Falls Temple. Grant worked 46 years as a longshoreman in Local 32, including time as a foreman in Local 98. Because of his work ethic, honesty, integrity and genuine concern for his fellow longshore brothers, his name and career are revered in the ports and union halls throughout northwest Washington. His sons, Kenny and Jerry, along with grandsons, Cory, Adam and Kenny Jr. have followed in his footsteps as longshoremen. He retired on January 1, 2000. While working as a longshoreman, he also served his country as a reserve in the National Guard. As a man of faith and without hesitation, Grant served in many capacities and callings as a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served as the Bishop for the Everett 7th and Mill Creek wards. Grant and Vella served for two years in the local Bishop's storehouse along with two years in the Everett Family History Center. They also served missions together, including 12 months in the Georgia Atlanta North Mission (August 2006 – August 2007), and nine years in the Washington Everett mission office, assisting three mission presidents and hundreds of missionaries. Grant served the Church and members in other ways, but as a priesthood holder, he cherished the opportunity to minister to the families he was assigned as a home teacher. Grant is remembered by his family and those he served throughout his life as a true example and minister for his Savior, Jesus Christ. A funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at the Everett Stake Center of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 9509 19th Ave SE Everett, WA 98208. Viewing will be held prior to the funeral service 9:00 - 9:45 a.m. The burial will take place immediately following the funeral at Floral Hills Cemetery, 409 Filbert Rd, Lynnwood, WA 98036. Family respectfully requests no fragrances be worn at the service or viewing. Funeral Arrangements provided by Evergreen-Washelli Funeral Home.





