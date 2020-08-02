1/1
Leonard Hammerquist
1932 - 2020
Leonard A Hammerquist was born in Alderwood Manor, WA and died during a short stay at St. Joseph's Hospital, Tacoma WA on July 7, 2020. He had been drafted during the Korean War and met and married a young lady from Charlotte, NC. They raised a large family near Duvall, WA. He was very active in his church, from helping with the building and additions, to serving as a Sunday School teacher, AWANAs leader, and Deacon. He was a active Boy Scout leader. Blackberries, picking and giving, was such a joy that he started a large berry patch to go with his orchard. He never turned down a game of cribbage.

He is survived by his wife of 65 years, M. Patricia (Bolch). Sons Roger (Pam), Don (Irene), David (Kathleen) and Michael. Daughters Nancy (Larry) Granish and Kathryn (Lius) Izquierdo. Sister-in-law Shirley Hammerquist.

 Leonard was pre-deceased by his parents, Eric Martin and Ida Magdalena (Jannsen), his brothers, Eric Martin, Jr., and C. Stanley and sisters, Clara Johnson, Elsie Huffman, and Louise Chivers.

He was blessed with 16 Grandkids, and many Great-Grandkids. The 21 nieces and nephews and their families are left with many stories, and laughter, of a life well lived.

Celebration of his life is planned for early July 2021.

February 28, 1932 - July 7, 2020

Published in The Herald (Everett) from Aug. 2 to Aug. 3, 2020.
