Leonard Joy Martin Leonard passed peacefully into his eternal home on July 25, 2020 at the age of 95 years young. He was born in Missoula, Montana on September 16, 1924 and was raised on a dairy farm and studied agriculture in high school as well as welding and repairs for trucks and tractor. In 1943 after high school, he joined the U.S. Army and was assigned to the 104th Timberwolves. Shortly after landing at Utah Beach, he was captured. As a combat veteran, he received a Bronze Star and a Purple Heart due to medical issues sustained while working in the bitter cold in the POW camp. In 2018 the Consult General of France in San Francisco, Ca appointed Leonard a Chevalier (Knight) of the National Order of the Legion of Honor for his efforts for fighting for the freedom of the people of France. Upon returning to civilian life, he courted Laina Nordquist and they were soon married. He started farming on Ebey Island and later became a plumber which he did until his retirement. He was preceded in death in his wife Laina, his parents Joy A. and Frances E. Martin , his son Rodney J. Martin, and brother Lloyd Martin. He is survived by his two daughters, Pamela Martin (partner Stewart Davey) and Merry Fischer (Bill), daughter-in-law Nancy Loen (husband Don Loen), younger brother Michael Martin and sister-in-law Betty Nordquist. Leonard also left behind 7 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Leonard will be placed alongside his dear wife, Laina at Cypress Lawn Cemetry in Everett, Wa. There are no funeral plans or memorials at this time due to the pandemic. Leonard dearly loved his family and friends and was loved by all who knew him.

