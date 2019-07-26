Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Leone Ruth Gacke. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Leone Ruth (Werner) Gacke Leone Gacke passed away peacefully after a brief illness on July 23, 2019. She was born in Kennydale, Washington to George and Evelyn Werner on January 17, 1923 and spent her early years along the shores of Lake Washington. She always carried a fond memory of that home and swimming off the log booms along the banks of the lake in the summer. Her family moved to Everett, WA, her forever home, in the 30's where she attended Everett High School and was active in the Torch Society and as a Seagullette (Seagal). She learned about caring for and helping the less fortunate and to be frugal while working at the family owned Werner Grocery on Colby Ave. The Werner family history of philanthropy was memorialized in a book by Monte Holm "Once upon a Hobo". She married Roman J. Gacke in a private ceremony on August 17, 1944 in St Cloud, Minnesota. They drove the famous Route 66 back across the county to Norton AFB near San Bernadino, CA, where she gave birth to her first son, Michael in May of 1945. Her family continued to grow as they traveled to Everett, then Tacoma and Vancouver. As an ambassador to the world; in May of 1952 during the Korean Conflict she boarded the USNS Buckner with her five children, all under 7 years old, which was bound for Yokohama, Japan to join her husband at Johnson AFB. Leone is survived by two sisters: Lillian Hoiby of Everett and Peggy O'Neil of Rancho Mirage, CA; children Barbara (Bob) Sherwood of Lake Stevens, WA, Roger (Melissa) of Morristown, AZ, Steve (Gayle) of Nasalle, WA, Mary Ann (John) Cardin of Arlington, WA, Terri (Rod) Winegeart of Mill Creek, WA. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 58 years, Roman; her eldest son, Michael and three siblings: May Kipperberg, Betty Welch and George Werner. She leaves a legacy of love with 15 grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren. She had a quite gentle demeanor and a fierce determination in life. Leone was a lady of a time gone by, placing her family's needs before all else and using gardening and sewing as a thread that would connect the family forever. Whether she was growing Dalia's or Roses, green onions or carrots she was at peace with her hands in the garden. Those same hands would deftly and lovingly stich together gorgeous prom dresses and wedding gowns as her family grew. She continued to sew and garden well into her 90's by creating handmade quilts and raggedy ann dolls as remembrances for her grandchildren and great grandchildren and all the while keeping the roses blooming at Washington Oakes. She will continue to live on in our hearts through those selfless acts of love. In lieu of flowers remembrances may be made to Providence Hospice and Home Healthcare or in keeping with her philosophy a . A funeral mass will be held on Friday, August 2, 2019 11:00 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Church 25th Ave and Hoyt, Everett, WA. A private internment ceremony will follow at the Tahoma National Cemetery.



