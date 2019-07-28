Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Leone Ruth (Werner) Gacke. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Leone Ruth Gacke January 17, 1923 - July 23, 2019 The very kind and generous Leone Ruth (Werner) Gacke passed away peacefully on July 23, 2019 at the age of 96. Leone was born in Kennydale, WA to George and Evelyn Werner on January 17, 1923. Leone married Roman Gacke on August 17, 1944 and they were married for 58 years! Together they had six children with 15 grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren. Leone is preceded in death by her parents; her sisters, Mae Kipperberg and Betty Welch; and brother, George Werner; her husband, Roman; son, Mike; and her life-long friend, Fran Peters. Leone is survived by two sisters, Lilian Hoiby, of Everett, WA, and Peggy O'Neil (Bert) of Rancho Mirage, CA; as well as five children, Barbara (Bob), Steve (Gayle), Roger (Melissa), Marry Ann and Terri (Rod). One of Leone's favorite hobbies was sewing. She made matching shirts and dresses for her children. She also made quilts and Raggedy Ann and Andy dolls for her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Leone also loved to garden or as she would say, "play in the dirt". The family would like to acknowledge and thank Ima Tawayaga, Ada Yacatine and Hannah Tui Koro for their care and support of our mom. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Providence Hospice, Home Health Care or a . A Mass of Christian burial will be on Friday, August 2, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Church on 25th and Hoyt, Everett, WA. Viewing will be at 10:00 a.m. followed by rosary at 10:30 a.m. A private interment will be held at Tahoma National Cemetery.



Leone Ruth Gacke January 17, 1923 - July 23, 2019 The very kind and generous Leone Ruth (Werner) Gacke passed away peacefully on July 23, 2019 at the age of 96. Leone was born in Kennydale, WA to George and Evelyn Werner on January 17, 1923. Leone married Roman Gacke on August 17, 1944 and they were married for 58 years! Together they had six children with 15 grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren. Leone is preceded in death by her parents; her sisters, Mae Kipperberg and Betty Welch; and brother, George Werner; her husband, Roman; son, Mike; and her life-long friend, Fran Peters. Leone is survived by two sisters, Lilian Hoiby, of Everett, WA, and Peggy O'Neil (Bert) of Rancho Mirage, CA; as well as five children, Barbara (Bob), Steve (Gayle), Roger (Melissa), Marry Ann and Terri (Rod). One of Leone's favorite hobbies was sewing. She made matching shirts and dresses for her children. She also made quilts and Raggedy Ann and Andy dolls for her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Leone also loved to garden or as she would say, "play in the dirt". The family would like to acknowledge and thank Ima Tawayaga, Ada Yacatine and Hannah Tui Koro for their care and support of our mom. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Providence Hospice, Home Health Care or a . A Mass of Christian burial will be on Friday, August 2, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Church on 25th and Hoyt, Everett, WA. Viewing will be at 10:00 a.m. followed by rosary at 10:30 a.m. A private interment will be held at Tahoma National Cemetery. Published in The Herald (Everett) on July 28, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Herald (Everett) Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations