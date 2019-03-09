Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for LeRoy Edward Kloes. View Sign

May 14, 1935 - March 4, 2019 LeRoy Edward Kloes passed away peacefully on March 4, 2019. He experienced the effects of dementia in the last few years of his life, yet never lost his sense of humor or loving commitment to his family. LeRoy was born on May 14, 1935 in Antigo, WI, to Edward and Laura Kloes. He graduated from Everett High School and continued to sing the school's fight song with enthusiasm throughout the years. As a young adult, he began a career at the Pepsi-Cola Bottling Co. in Everett, WA where he eventually became a Sales Manager and enjoyed a 37-year career with the company. LeRoy was a member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church and lived out his faith by serving his community and extending kindness to every person he came in contact with. He had many friends who all felt they could count on him for anything. Lee dearly loved his children and six grandchildren and delighted in spending time with them by giving tractor rides, going on picnics, perusing antique stores, and enjoying life's simple pleasures like going out for an ice cream cone. He made the most ordinary days extraordinarily fun. Lee was an avid car enthusiast and enjoyed attending car shows. Over his lifetime, he restored a black 1941 Cadillac convertible and 17 Ford Thunderbirds (all red - his favorite color). He was married to the love of his life, Donna Jensen on April 21, 1956 at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church and they were happily married for 63 years before his passing. They shared a deeply fun, supportive, and dedicated partnership. He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Laura; as well as his brother, Lloyd. He is survived by his beloved wife, Donna; as well as his three sons: Dale (Carol); Dean (Karla); and Daren (Lori); and his six adoring grandchildren: Katie Kloes Greeny (Erik), McKenna, Cami, Benjamin, Jacob and Noah; and many nieces, nephews, and extended family. A celebration of Lee's life will be held at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church (5511 64th St SE, Snohomish, WA 98290) on Friday, May 22, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. Memorials may be sent to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church or Providence General Foundation (P.O. Box 1067 Everett, WA 98206).



