LeRoy A. Wgeishofski LeRoy Wgeishofski, passed away at the age of 64, March 31, 2019 at home surrounded by family. A Gathering for LeRoy will be from 1-4 p.m., Monday, April 8, 2019 at Emily Wesleyan Church in Emily, MN for a Celebration of Life. LeRoy was born April 8, 1954 at Ft. Lewis, Washington. He was a custom cabinet maker by trade and Mr. Mom to his children. LeRoy is survived by his wife, Sandra K. Wgeishofski; mother, Margaret Wgeishofski; three sons, Chad (Melanie) Wgeishofski of Crosby, MN, Brad Wgeishofski of Brainerd, MN and Charles (Elizabeth) Porter of Mt. Vernon, WA; two daughters, Stacy Staley (Darrin Anderson) of Mt. Vernon, WA, and Kaylee Wgeishofski (Mason Kozicky) of Emily, MN; sister, Kathy (Roger) Nicholson of Maryville, WA; brothers, Eugene (Laurie) Wgeishofski of Trommald, MN, Glenn (Linda) Wgeishofski of Everett, WA, James Wgeishofski of Thompson Falls, MT, Larry (Cheryl) Wgeishofski of Monroe, WA; 18 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his father, James Wgeishofski and daughter, Desiree A. Staley. Arrangements by Brenny Family Funeral Chapel www.brenny.com 800.824.5051
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Apr. 3, 2019