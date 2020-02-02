Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Les Eller. View Sign Service Information Kern Funeral Home 1122 South 3rd Street Mount Vernon , WA 98273 (360)-336-2153 Send Flowers Obituary

Leslie Eller Les Eller, 61, of Mount Vernon, WA, passed away peacefully at home on January 17, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Cathy; daughters, Tabitha, Devon, and Brooke; their significant others, Nick, Brian, and EZ; and his two granddaughters, Henley Marie and Penny Ann, his"special girls". He is also survived by his sisters, Rita Loofburrow, and Lori Wyman; his niece and nephews, Jason, Jamie, Eric and Kurt; as well as several great-nieces and nephews; his stepmother, Jane Eller; and last but not least, his unwavering companion and sidekick, his "little pony" Bella. Les graduated from Cascade High School, class of 1977. He went on to trade school earning numerous certifications and awards. He became a very successful auto body technician and manager at Roy Robinson's body shop where he worked for 23 years. Auto restoration and airbrush art were two of his specialties. Furthering his education even more, Les continued his studies at EVCC just prior to his much loved retirement of the past 14 years. Les was a man of many hobbies. He loved spending time outdoors; from fishing, to crabbing, to camping, to riding, to doting on his yard and garden. He loved entertaining; from hosting Seahawk games, to UFC fight nights,to barbecues, to birthday parties and holidays. He loved getting dressed up, wearing his flashiest accessories and bling for all the special occasions. And anyone that knew Les, knew he loved his toys and his rigs. From flying RC planes, to helicopters, to drones, from street bikes, to cars, to 4X4's, to his latest labor of love, his 1992 Jeep Wrangler. A true kid at heart, he even loved the silly competition of out-decorating the neighbors every holiday. But above all else, Les truly loved to make people happy. Always such an outgoing and funny guy, making friends everywhere he'd go. And he really shone when it came to being with his two little grand daughters; wagon rides, sleepovers and sneaking them snacks. Les' big personality touched so many lives in different ways. He will be so missed by so many, too many to name, but you all know who you are. There will be a celebration of Les' life in the upcoming months. You will be missed and loved always and forever.



