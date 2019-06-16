Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Les R. Unruh. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Lesl i e "Les" Raymond Unruh Leslie (Les) Unruh, 61, of Marysville, WA, died in Everett, WA, on June 11, 2019. He was born in Downey, CA, on October 10, 1957 to Paul and Pauline (Virgin) Unruh. He graduated from Pacifica High School in Garden Grove, CA, in 1975 and moved to Washington State. Les became a journeyman machinist and eventually was half owner of Talon Manufacturing in Arlington. He had just sold the business and retired when it was found out that he had cancer which took his life very quickly. He was thankful he had no pain. He was with his wife, two children and preacher and peacefully passed from this life. One week prior he had re-dedicated his life to Christ and was baptized. Les married Sharon Groendyk on September 1, 1984 in Arlington at the Assembly of God Church. Les leaves his wife, Sharon, his daughter, Michelle (Curtis) Groves, his son, Talon and five grandchildren: Jedidiah "JJ", Hunter, Sadie, Maddox and DougLes "Paulo". He also leaves his dad, Paul Unruh and his mom, Pauline Unruh, a brother, Rich Unruh all of Southern California, lifetime friend and "brother" Don Bush, many close duck and goose hunting friends, and many others who called him Sensei, Dad, Family and/or Friend. Les was a faithful member of the 92nd Street Church of Christ. A Memorial Service and luncheon will be held at 11:00am on June 22, 2019 at 4226 92nd Street NE, Marysville, WA 98270. Phone#: 360-653-2578



Lesl i e "Les" Raymond Unruh Leslie (Les) Unruh, 61, of Marysville, WA, died in Everett, WA, on June 11, 2019. He was born in Downey, CA, on October 10, 1957 to Paul and Pauline (Virgin) Unruh. He graduated from Pacifica High School in Garden Grove, CA, in 1975 and moved to Washington State. Les became a journeyman machinist and eventually was half owner of Talon Manufacturing in Arlington. He had just sold the business and retired when it was found out that he had cancer which took his life very quickly. He was thankful he had no pain. He was with his wife, two children and preacher and peacefully passed from this life. One week prior he had re-dedicated his life to Christ and was baptized. Les married Sharon Groendyk on September 1, 1984 in Arlington at the Assembly of God Church. Les leaves his wife, Sharon, his daughter, Michelle (Curtis) Groves, his son, Talon and five grandchildren: Jedidiah "JJ", Hunter, Sadie, Maddox and DougLes "Paulo". He also leaves his dad, Paul Unruh and his mom, Pauline Unruh, a brother, Rich Unruh all of Southern California, lifetime friend and "brother" Don Bush, many close duck and goose hunting friends, and many others who called him Sensei, Dad, Family and/or Friend. Les was a faithful member of the 92nd Street Church of Christ. A Memorial Service and luncheon will be held at 11:00am on June 22, 2019 at 4226 92nd Street NE, Marysville, WA 98270. Phone#: 360-653-2578 Published in The Herald (Everett) on June 16, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Herald (Everett) Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close