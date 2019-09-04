Feb. 18, 1970 - August 23, 2019 Lesley Ann Rhodes was received in the arms of her Heavenly Father on August 23, 2019 at 12:15 p.m. She was born on February 18, 1970 in Everett, WA, to Johnie and Gloria Rhodes. Lesley was preceded in death by her father; and brother, Jamie. She leaves to mourn her, mother, Gloria; five brothers, Angelo, Gary and wife, Costella, Morris, David, and Jamal; one sister, Shasta; three aunts and host of nieces, nephews and cousins. She was a graduate of Everett High and Washington State University. Please bring your favorite dish and join us in celebrating Lesley's life on September 7, 2019 at 2:00 p.m., address: 1915 Virginia Ave, Everett, WA 98201.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Sept. 4, 2019