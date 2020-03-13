Leslie E. Turner

Obituary
Leslie Edwin Turner Our wonderful "Pa" passed away February 26, 2020. He spent 36 years working for The Boeing Company, and has many treasures and stories from his time there. His family and his memories were most important to him. Surviving are two sons Jeff (Lori) and Ron (Rhonda) and daughter-in-law, Belinda; grandchildren: Christie, Tracy, Sarah, Savannah, Alex, Justin and Josh and five great-grandchildren. He joins his beloved wife, Betty, and second wife, Claudia; two sons Dan and Ken; grandchildren, Tatianna and Jason. Graveside services will be held at Evergreen Cemetery, 4504 Broadway, Everett, WA on March 27, 10:00 am.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Mar. 13, 2020
