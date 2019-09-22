Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Leslie Gail Melseth. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Mar. 9, 1954 – Sept. 14, 2019 Our beautiful daughter, sister, aunt and friend Leslie Gail Melseth passed away peacefully September 14, 2019 surrounded by her family the last days of her life at Providence Hospital. Leslie had battled several health issues for many years and she's now at peace and free of pain. Leslie leaves her mother, Shirley Smith; brothers, Brian Melseth (Vickie), Shane George (Praveen) and Shawn George (Patricia); nieces and nephews, Chase Melseth, Ashley Fowler (Cameron), Brittany Melseth, Joshua George (Hil Ary Downing), Jesse Cummins (Cory), Matthew George (Sunni) and Hayden George (Zoey Ferenczy); along with extended family, Richard Melseth, Brandon Melseth, Cameron Melseth, Shannon Melseth Bujaki, Allison Kinsella, Scott Hagerman, Angela Rae Hagerman; and kitties, Suki and Charlie. She is preceded in death by her father's, Roger Melseth and Newell Smith; former husband, Robert Hagerman; and her beloved, Betsy. Leslie lived in the Marysville area for most of her life and worked in banking and at a publishing company. Leslie was adventurous in her younger years and loved to go crabbing at Tulalip bay, fishing at Westport or clamming at Ocean Shores. She cherished her family vacations at Campbells Resort in Chelan and going to Poulsbo for the weekend on the Lady Smith with her Mom and Newell. Leslie also loved the sun and relaxing on the beaches of Hawaii and Mexico. She loved music and always had Karaoke and dance parties singing Whitney Houston, Madonna and Elton John to the fullest. Leslie had a passion for animals and her pets were so loved and adored. Her brothers would love to tease her and get a good lively discussion going with her but Leslie was tough with them and would hold her own. We would like to give a special thanks for the nursing staff at Providence Hospital for helping Leslie and ourselves through her final days. Bless you all, you are saints. A private family gathering will be held on September 28, 2019 where her ashes will be spread at Tulalip Bay and celebration following with family and friends.



