Leslie Gerald Hoge Leslie "Les" Hoge passed away May 5, 2019 at the age of 90. He was surrounded by his loving family and wife of 65 years, Delores Y. Hoge, as he went to live in eternal peace with our Lord and Savior. Leslie "Les" Hoge was born in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, March 29, 1929. He then moved to Everett, WA, in 1940 and attended Everett High School and Ferndale High School in 1948. He served in the U.S. Army Engineers from 1951-1953. Upon receiving an honorable discharge from the Army, he met Delores while visiting friends in Toppenish, WA. Depending on who tells you the story it has been rumored Delores called Les and asked him out, and the rest is history. Les and Delores wed in 1954 and raised their five children in Marysville, WA. Les began a career with the Washington State Highway Department from 1953 to retirement in 1984. Retirement didn't last long, Les began consulting on various projects for Bell Walker and the City of Everett. There was never a mountain high enough that Les couldn't ski down gracefully and FAST. Skiing was his second passion in life. He loved it so much he formed the Mount Pilchuck Ski Racing Team and later became Director of the Stevens Pass Ski Racing Team for several years. One of his proudest accomplishments was when he officiated the Whistler Olympics. Les enjoyed volunteering for several non-profit organizations including Providence Hospice. Leslie "Les" Hoge was preceded in death by his parents, George and Daisey Hoge; son, Lawrence Hoge and grandsons, Bryce and Tigh Close. He is survived by, his wife, Delores Y. Hoge and children: Denice (Dirk) Close, Pamela Hoge, Deborah (Debbie) Hoge, and Kenneth (Kenny) Hoge. Les leaves behind nine grand-children and 13 great-grandchildren. The memorial will be held on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Marys Catholic Church, 4200 88th St. NE. Marysville, WA 98270. Reception to follow. Memorial donations can be made to Providence Hospice and Home Care of Snohomish County, WA.





