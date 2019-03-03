Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Leslie Lee Burns. View Sign

Sept. 5, 1935 - Feb. 22, 2019 Friday, February 22, 2019, Leslie Lee Burns, longtime resident of Everett, WA, passed away peacefully in his sleep, after several years of declining health. Lee was born on September 5, 1935 to Leslie George and Cecelia M. Burns in North Dakota. Les, Celia and baby Lee made their way from North Dakota to Washington where they settled in Everett. He is survived by his wife, Barbara Burns; brother, Bill Burns (Pennie); sister, Patti Larson (Russ); sister-in-law, Bette Giessel; his children, Barrie Burns (Teresa), Candi Burns (Gary), Lisa Upton (Jim), David Hall (Monique), Jim Hall, Lea McGuire-Pierce (Bob), Pam Miller (Gene), and John Lippold (Stephen); 12 grandkids, 17 great grandkids, nieces, nephews and grand nephews. Lee was loved by all; he had a way of making everyone feel special through his quiet, gentle way of loving unconditionally. He was kind, compassionate, understanding and encouraging. With his distinct grin and a twinkle in his eye, he would often deliver humorous jests that would take you happily by surprise. Lee was a successful business man, owning and operating Safety Service Tire in Everett, for many years. Longtime Everett residents may remember the advertising slogan he used for the ads in The Herald… it always began with "Lee Says…." In retirement, he continued enjoying life and family to the fullest with his wife, Barbara. Alaskan and Caribbean cruises, trips to Hawaii, many interstate road trips and weekends at the ocean were just a few of their shared adventures. They also spent many hours in their wood shop creating fun and beautiful pieces. This often being done while his favorite snacks of soft pretzels were warming on top of the woodstove. Heartwarming visits by the stove with Lee blessed many. "Lee Says…. "Stop your worrying and live each day to the fullest." A Celebration of Life Memorial for Lee will be held at the Everett Elks Club located at 2802 Hoyt Ave, Everett, WA on Saturday, March 9, 2019 from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. for family and friends. Please join us in celebrating a life well-lived. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the or . Published in The Herald (Everett) on Mar. 3, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Elks Lodge Return to today's Obituaries for The Herald (Everett) Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

