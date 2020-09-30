Leslie Jean Olsen (Cox) was born April 4, 1949 to John Robert Cox and Rachel Lois Cox (Scott) in Lewiston, ID. She passed away suddenly on September 11, 2020 in her new home town of Mesa AZ.

Leslie was a long time Everett/Marysville native. Attending and graduating from Everett High scool in 1967. She made life long friends while driving school bus for Mukilteo, Lake Stevens and Granite Falls school districts. Her hobbies included gardening, bowling, crafting and camping. In her later years she also developed a love for quilting.

Leslie was proceded in death by her parents; and her son, Troy William Miller. She is survived by her two children, Kelly Rae Cox and Nicolas Xavier Moser; three brothers, Doug, Chuck and Danny and their families; along with three grandkids; and two great grand kids; and former spouse, Rick Olsen.

Her fun loving, witty spirit and her ability to find humor in everyday things will be missed greatly. We all hope you finally have been filled up.

Closed ceremony for family only will be held at a future date.

April 4, 1949 - September 11, 2020