Lester Foster, 86, of Bothell, WA went to be with Jesus February 9, 2020. Les was born January 27, 1934 in Wenatchee, WA. He grew up in Chelan, WA graduating in 1956 from Central Washington College with a BA in Accounting. He worked for Chevron Oil for 31 years, retiring in 1992. Les is survived by his loving wife, Josephine of 54 plus years of marriage; two daughters: Darcy Pearson and Donna (Bill) Kulick; seven grandchildren: James, Amber, Jacob, Rhett, Riley, Abbey and Nate, and eight great-grandchildren. Celebration of Life will be held at Northlake Christian Church, 19029 North Rd., Bothell on February 22, 2020 at 1pm. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Samantha & Yoanna's Home Care or Evergreen Hospice.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Feb. 16, 2020