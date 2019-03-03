Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Letta Mae Gatzke. View Sign

Aug. 27, 1924 - Jan. 29, 2019 Letta was born August 27, 1924 in Monroe, WA to William Edward Davis and Ethel Mae Schliesman. She graduated from Monroe High School in 1942, she was a riveter at Boeing during the war. She married Clarence Gatzke in 1954 and together had a raspberry farm in Startup, WA. They had two wonderful girls, Valerie and Brenda. She was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Monroe, WA. She was a horse 4H leader, a beautiful seamstress, she was an avid gardener who loved canning her bounty, and most of all she was a wonderful mother and grandmother. The highlight of her life was her love for bowling she was really good at it and she even traveled for competition. She is preceded in death by her husband, Clarence. She is survived by daughters, Valerie Jackson (Harold), Brenda Cross (Rick); grandchildren, Heidi, Ronnie, Martin, and Sidney; great grandchildren, Jake, Zoey, and Raelynn; sister, Ethylnn Quaranta. Services will be held at St. Mary's of the Valley in Monroe, Monday, March 4, 2019 at 11:00 a.m.



