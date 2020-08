On July 3, 2020, Letty Owings, age 95, passed away at her home in Edmonds. Letty was predeceased by her husband, Ray, and by a grandson, Ethan. She is survived by her five children, five grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, and one great-great grandson.

A service will be at St. Luke Church in Wellington, Missouri at a later time, to be determined.

December 28, 1924 - July 3, 2020