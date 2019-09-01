Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lewis Cope. View Sign Service Information Weller Funeral Home 327 North MacLeod Ave Arlington , WA 98223-1323 (360)-435-2509 Send Flowers Obituary

April 24, 1941 – August 16, 2019 Lewis passed away at peace after a very long illness. He is preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Gertrude Cope. He was born in Waynesville, NC. His family moved to Washington State in 1949. Lewis is survived by his brothers and sisters: Gerald, Bill, Mary and Edna. Also survived by his children: Tim, David and Susan; eight grandchildren and three great grandchildren. Lewis was always proud of each of them. He worked for over 30 years transporting boats across the US for Bayliner Marine. He felt his best when he was behind the wheel of that big truck. When the family made our big vacation back to North Carolina, we stopped at many of the Truck Stops where he had been before. He was proud to show us the "road." He is now reunited with his childhood friends that went before him, Larry Schroder and Sherrill Self. He was all that he could be. May he rest in peace knowing that his family loved him. Services will be Saturday, September 7, 2018, at 2pm at the Darrington Cemetery, 1324 SR 530, Darrington, WA, with reception dinner to follow at the Darrington Community Center, 570 Sauk Ave. in lieu of flowers consider donating to the Darrington Funeral Dinner Fund. Published in The Herald (Everett) on Sept. 1, 2019

