Lewis Lauren Garrison July 16, 1931 - August 11, 2019 Our father, Lewis L. Garrison passed away on August 11, 2019 at his home in Arlington, WA. He lived to be 88 years old and led a vigorous life. "Lew", as he liked to be called, had many friends in the cities that he lived during his lifetime. He was born on July 16, 1931 in Scotts Mills, OR as a part of the descendants of a pioneer family who came to Oregon prior to the Oregon Trail. Growing up as a boy in Scotts Mills, he later moved to Stayton, OR where our Grandpa Ernie had a bean farm. They later moved to St. John's in Portland during my Dad's high school years and settled in Tillamook, OR. From that point he entered the Army and served in the Korean War , where he was awarded several Medals of Honor. Upon return from the war, he went to Portland State College studying geology. Living in Portland, our Dad worked for a number of companies in the Electrical and Industrial Sales fields. This included, Platt Electric, Portland Wire and Iron, H.H. Robertson and Cupples. He had his own company called Garrison Sales Company in the late 1960's. In 1985 he moved from Portland to Seattle and eventually to Edmonds, WA, later moving to Camano Island and Arlington, WA where he resided until his passing. In Seattle he worked for Centria, managing their business in the Pacific Northwest. During this time he managed construction projects for many of Seattle's tallest buildings and the Boeing Everett plant. Our Dad was a life-long outdoorsman who loved fishing, especially fly fishing, but also rafting, sailing, skiing and motocross riding. He was active in these sports throughout his adult life and pursued them with vigor. Our Dad loved animals and was a dog-person through and through. He had a favorite dog called "Katie-Dog" in his later years. In many ways our Dad was ahead of his time. He loved all kinds of music from bluegrass, to rock and even opera. He had friends young and old and charmed those around him. People gravitated to him, as he was often a fixture in the neighborhoods that he lived in. He is survived by his two sons, Sam and Greg; and four grandchildren, Chuck and Jenny in Alaska and Conrad and Chet who live in Oregon; plus two great grandchildren, Bo and Hunter. He will be missed greatly by all his friends and family so please remember him as he was. A celebration of life gathering will be held for him at the Rhodes River Ranch outside of Arlington, WA on Sunday, September 22, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. Please RSVP Sam if you plan come at 503-740-1655 and/or [email protected] For directions to the Ranch ask Sam or go to the following website https://therestaurantatrhodesriverranch.com/ With much love and respect, The Garrison Family Published in The Herald (Everett) on Sept. 8, 2019

