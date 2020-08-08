Lew was raised on Orcas Island at Westsound in the beautiful San Juan Islands. His parents were Henry and Reba Lehmann and he had one sister Melba who has since passed. He received his BA from Western Washington University and his Masters from Seattle Pacific University. He made a career in education from 1950 to 1981. He always thought it a privilege to have served in the public schools of both Lake Stevens and Everett. For many years during the summer breaks from teaching, he worked as an oiler on numerous Puget Sound ferries. Lew is survived by his wife Mary (Rodenberger) Lehmann of 74 years, his children Gary Lehmann, wife Toni, his daughters Cathy Lehmann and Marilou Smith, husband Howard. Grandchildren Jacob Smith and wife Andrea, Stephanie Hinchliffe her husband Randy, Nicholas and Derek Aliabadi, Samuel Lehmann (deceased), great-grandchildren Preston, Griffen and Camryn.

OUR DAD: A man of education. A man with love for children. A man of teaching. A man of intellect. A man of science. A man of hard work. A man of understanding. A man of humility. A man of strength. A man of integrity. A man of faith. A man of great patriotism. A man with love of boats and the water. A man who loved to garden. A man with the sweetest smile. A man who gave all to family. A man who was married to his soul mate for 74 years. A man who had great love. A man who will never be forgotten. A man who was the best dad ever. RIP dad. Love forever......Gary, Cathy and Marilou

In keeping with his wishes, there will be no formal services.

October 24, 1926 - August 2, 2020