Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Liane Reinke. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Liane Patricia Reinke (Barr, Drake) April 20, 1948-December 18, 2019 Born April 20, 1948, Liane was raised in Everett, WA, graduated from Cascade High School in 1966, and had a 26-year career at Boeing as a popular Flight Line Supervisor at a time when few females held that role. She was a dedicated and loving wife, a committed mother, sister, and grandmother. Liane passed away on December 18, 2019 in her home, surrounded by her husband, kids, grandkids, and scores of family and friends. Diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, she endured a year of treatments and a clinical trial with a giver's heart and her normal tenacity, grace, love and good humor. As always she was supportive of those she loved and more concerned about their well-being than her own. Liane is preceded in death by her father, mother, younger sister and older brother. She is survived by her husband of 41 years, four children, four grandchildren, sister, and brother. Because it was important to Liane to support cancer research, we ask that in lieu of flowers, you consider a donation to either the UW at



Liane Patricia Reinke (Barr, Drake) April 20, 1948-December 18, 2019 Born April 20, 1948, Liane was raised in Everett, WA, graduated from Cascade High School in 1966, and had a 26-year career at Boeing as a popular Flight Line Supervisor at a time when few females held that role. She was a dedicated and loving wife, a committed mother, sister, and grandmother. Liane passed away on December 18, 2019 in her home, surrounded by her husband, kids, grandkids, and scores of family and friends. Diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, she endured a year of treatments and a clinical trial with a giver's heart and her normal tenacity, grace, love and good humor. As always she was supportive of those she loved and more concerned about their well-being than her own. Liane is preceded in death by her father, mother, younger sister and older brother. She is survived by her husband of 41 years, four children, four grandchildren, sister, and brother. Because it was important to Liane to support cancer research, we ask that in lieu of flowers, you consider a donation to either the UW at http://depts.washington.edu/givemed/research/ or In Concert for Cancer at www.inconcertforcancer.org . The family will host a celebration of life at Bud and Liane's home for family and close friends on Saturday, December 28, 2019 from 1:00-4:00 p.m. Published in The Herald (Everett) on Dec. 26, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Herald (Everett) Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close