October 21, 1924-August 18, 2019 Lillian A. Mulliken, of Mill Creek, WA, passed away peacefully August 18, 2019 in the presence of family. She was loved by family and friends, alike. Lill was active in her faith and was appreciated for her smile, laugh and great sense of humor. Lill, age 94, was born in Texas on October 21, 1924. Her parents were Lula A. and G.C. "Tom" Thompson. Her grandparents, the W.J. Beasleys, owned thousands of acres of land in Texas and participated in the cattle drives to Kansas City to sell their herds. In 1944, she married Jack C. Mulliken. They moved to Seattle, WA after the war. Besides being a homemaker, she loved gardening, golf and travel. For many years she worked with Brownies and Girl Scouts, was a member of the Arboretum Foundation and garden clubs and a member of Broadmoor Golf Club. She traveled extensively overseas, but spent most winters in the California desert. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Cathy A. and Craig Spalding of Olympia, WA; her son and daughter-in-law, Bill J. and Heidi Mulliken of Everett, WA; her brother, Tom Thompson of Seattle; and six grandchildren: Kathryn (Dan) McMurray, Stephen (Stacy) Spalding and William Spalding, Alida, Jesse (Lydia) and Sam Mulliken; and four great- grandchildren: Hanna, John and Evan McMurray and Alexander Spalding. Private memorial services for Lillian will be held on Saturday, December 14, 2019. Interment will be at Kirkland Cemetery. She supported many charities and remembrances to Lillian Mulliken can be made to a .



